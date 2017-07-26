Southland celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

Southland is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week, a global initiative to protect, promote and support breastfeeding.

The theme for World Breastfeeding Week is ‘Sustaining Breastfeeding Together”, which highlights we all need to work together so mothers can breastfeed. A breastfeeding mother and baby needs support from many areas including her family, employer, health professionals, community groups, cafes, shops, childcare and church to breastfeed successfully.

Breastfeeding has numerous short and long term benefits for both children and women. Breastmilk is all a baby needs to eat and drink for the first six months of their life. According to the Lancet, one of the world’s leading medical journals, breastfeeding contributes to a “healthier, better educated, more equitable, and more environmentally sustainable” world.

The Southland Breastfeeding Group, made up of community representatives and health professionals are busy organising for the week. “The Southland Breastfeeding Advocacy Group will use World Breastfeeding Week 2017 to highlight the need to promote and normalise breastfeeding in our communities,” according to Bridget Rodgers group member and WellSouth Health Promotion Specialist.



The highlight of the week is The Big Latch On event, where mothers breastfeed together at the same time. It also provides the opportunity for women to make new friends, become more confident to breastfeed and address common barriers to breastfeeding continuation. One of the leading reasons for stopping breastfeeding is a lack of support.

In Invercargill, the Big Latch On is taking place on Friday 4th August at 10.00am at the Cheeky Llama Café in Queens Park. There will be morning tea, spot prizes and an opportunity to chat and gather information from the various community breastfeeding support services. Additionally there are events happening in Te Anau and for the newest mums at Southland Hospital Maternity ward.



