Photo credit: Te NūTube

Te NūTube, hosted by two young Māori cousins, has hit national television screens this morning.

Cousins six-year-old Atareta and five-year-old Te Haakura have grown up solely in te reo Māori.

The pair became popular on social media from their humorous videos on a range of topics - from making chicken sandwiches, to reviewing the Disney film, Moana.

The TV series now on Māori Television shows the dynamic duo and their new adventures.