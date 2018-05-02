Soaring asthma rates triggered by poor housing

A new report by Massey University shows the number of New Zealand children hospitalised with asthma has almost doubled since 2002.

It also found more than 6,000 children under the age of 15 were hospitalised with asthma in 2016.

Housing and Urban Development Minister, Phil Twyford says children shouldn't have to suffer asthma, which is often triggered by living in damp or mouldy houses.

He says under the new Healthy Homes Guarantee Act, which passed in parliament last year, any new tenanted property must be insulated or contain a heating source.

"The majority of landlords provide warm, dry houses and will have to do little to meet the new standards,” says Twyford.

Richard Beddie of Exercise New Zealand told Te Kāea that doing the basics at home can go a long way in managing asthma.

“It's about making sure people are educated and know how to manage their asthma,” he says.

"Certainly, extreme cold can be a concern and often damp houses".

New Zealand Statistics says one in five Māori children are diagnosed with asthma, 3.7 percent of asthma sufferers are hospitalised and seventy New Zealanders die each year from the condition.

The government will begin consulting on the standards with tenants, landlords, public health and building science experts and industry representatives later this year, and all tenancies must meet the new standards by July 2024.