Single mums to benefit after release of new govt report

The government is set to look into how it can better support single mums following a new report released today by the Ministry for Women.

The Something's got to Change report covers barriers faced by single mums returning to work and is based on interviews with 40 low-income mothers in Whangārei, South Auckland and Gisborne.

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter says, "The experience of the mothers in this study demonstrates the need for the overhaul of the welfare system.”

The research found financial struggle to be a constant source of stress for those interviewed.

The mothers also reported that they found their experiences with government services to be difficult and often dealt with physical and mental health concerns.

“The findings show the government can do more for women on benefits, ensuring women are getting what they deserve and assisting with transitions to gain skills or employment,” says Genter.

"It is not only kind to support single mums, who're doing their best to raise their children, it also makes sense for the Government to make it easier for these women to get the support they need to make a good go of their lives," she says.

Genter says she has passed the report to the Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni to look into.

The report found that: