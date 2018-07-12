Silver Scroll finalists announced

Rob Ruha - finalist

The 2018 APRA Silver Scroll song writing awards nominees have been announced and a number of Māori are among the finalists.

Rob Ruha and Taina Keelan made the cut with Ruha's hit song Kalega, Seth Haapu surfed into the nominations list with his song New Wave and Troy Kingi was acknowledged for his song titled Aztechknowledgey.

The Top 20 list was chosen from over 200 entries by a judging panel of 9 fellow songwriters.

"These songs show the diversity of song writing in New Zealand right now- from long-established luminaries to fresh faces, ballads to beats, rhymes to folk stories, and many inventive diversions in between" says APRA's Anthony Healey.

APRA Silver Scroll Awards 2018 top 20 finalists:

· A Woman's Pain, written and performed by Tami Neilson.

· Alright, written by Sam de Jong and Cynthia Nabozny, performed by Cyn.

· Aztechknowledgey, written and performed by Troy Kingi.

· Black Crow, written by Louis Baker and Steve Rusch, performed by Louis Baker.

· Conquer written by Isaiah Libeau, Daniel Latu, and Amon McGoram, performed by SWIDT.

· December, written by Joshua Burgess, Charles Ryder, Christie Simpson, and Samuel Perry, performed by Yumi Zouma.

· Future Me Hates Me, written by Elizabeth Stokes, performed by The Beths.

· Hours, written by Julien Dyne , Brandon Haru , and Karoline Tamati, performed by Julien Dyne featuring Ladi6.

· Hunnybee, written by Ruban Nielson, Kody Nielson, and Jacob Portrait, performed by Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

· Kalega, written by Rob Ruha and Taina Keelan, performed by Rob Ruha & The Witch Doctor.

· Laugh It Off, written by Chelsea Jade Metcalf and Bradley Hale performed by Chelsea Jade.

· New Wave, written and performed by Seth Haapu.

· Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore, written and performed by Marlon Williams.

· Nothing To Regret, written by Anna Robinson, Allison Crystal, and Larzz Principato, performed by Robinson.

· Slow Train Creek, written and performed by Holly Arrowsmith.

· Temporary Me, written by Kingdon Chapple-Wilson, performed by Kings.

· Two Free Hands, written and performed by Anthonie Tonnon.

· Wallace Line, written by Michael Cathro, performed by Ha The Unclear.

· We Light Fire, written and performed by Julia Deans.

· You Got Me, written and performed by Lisa Crawley.

The other awards presented on the night are:

● APRA Maioha Award, celebrating exceptional waiata featuring te reo.

● SOUNZ Contemporary Award, celebrating excellence in contemporary composition.

● APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award.

● APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award.