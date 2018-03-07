Shocking truths about child abuse uncovered

Some shocking truths about child abuse in New Zealand have been uncovered in the latest report titled, "Cumulative Prevalence of Maltreatment Among New Zealand Children".

The report found that one in four of the 55,443 children that were surveyed have been in Child Protection Services and have been subjected to abuse or neglect.

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft says, "We ought all to be shocked and shame on us if that is ever normalised."

The report included four types of maltreatment, including neglect, emotional abuse, physical abuse and sexual abuse.

Becroft says, "If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to abuse a child and that's what we've got to get our heads around, that we have a community-wide responsibility and commitment to make crystal clear that child abuse is a zero-tolerance issue."

In a statement to Te Kāea, the Minister of Children, Tracey Martin, said the numbers are too high and it's distressing, but not surprising.

"To be frank, it doesn't tell us anything new. These sorts of figures have been with us for too long, they are well known, they continue to be profoundly disturbing and they are deeply distressing," says Becroft.

The Minister for Children has also told Te Kāea they want to ensure that children in need get the right help and support quickly, and that change is underway to the whole child care system.