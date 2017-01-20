Shock loss of young Te Arawa entertainer

Māori communities around the country are in shock as they awake to news of the passing of a woman known for her performing prowess and ability to entertain any crowd.

Jojo Waaka, aged in her mid twenties, died unexpectedly on Friday morning.

The circumstances of her death are unknown at this stage.

Waaka, daughter of the late Reverend Te Napi Tūtewehiwehi Waaka whom passed away in November 2016, was heavily involved in community projects throughout her home town of Rotorua.

She was an exponent of Ngāti Pikiao kapa haka who passed on her knowledge to many children including those of her former school,Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Whangamarino.

Social media is being flooded with tributes and messages of support to Waaka's grieving whānau.

Waaka's body will be taken to the undertaker this morning and is expected to arrive at Te Takinga Marae later today.