Shelford throws support behind Bring Back Billeting initiative

In response to a shortage of accommodation during this June and July, the International Rugby Club (IRC) have created an initiative which will not only provide global rugby fans with a truly authentic kiwi experience, but also raise sought after funds for local rugby clubs around New Zealand.

Bring Back Billeting is quite simply a throwback to the good old days when people would stay with local families whilst on sporting trips. Buck Shelford, an International Rugby Club Founding Member, says some of his greatest memories were made when players stayed with host families on rugby trips.

He says, “They welcomed us into their homes, fed us and we often became friends. It was just good old kiwi hospitality, or Manaakitanga.”

IRC are hoping to accommodate the expected 20,000 visitors travelling to New Zealand in June and July. Kiwi hospitality and Manaakitanga at its finest.

Bring Back Billeting will allow rugby club members, and their affiliates, to register their available beds during the tour, and the IRC will match them with travelling rugby fans who have requested beds to put their heads on. Nominated rugby clubs will be the happy beneficiaries of the agreed accommodation fee.

Tony Molloy, Co-Founder of the IRC says, “While fundraising for local rugby clubs is core to everything we do, we also want to bring together like-minded, aka rugby mad people, and create some memorable experiences and hopefully long-lasting mateships.”