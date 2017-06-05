See what love can do - Annie Crummer among Queen's birthday recipients

Legendary singer and songwriter Annie Crummer has been named in the Queen’s birthday honours list as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to music.

Crummer has been involved in the New Zealand entertainment industry since the mid-1980s. She has been an integral part of groups including Netherworld Dancing Toys, When the Cat’s Away and Herbs.

After her breakthrough performance on the Netherworld Dancing Toys’ single ‘For Today’ she has been a driving force in increasing the representation of Pacific people in New Zealand’s music charts.

She has released two solo albums and has had roles in a number of musicals including ‘Rent’ and in the lead role for the 2003 Australian production of ‘We Will Rock You’ and the subsequent 2008 international tour.

Her 1992 debut album ‘Language’ achieved a platinum sales status and her second album ‘Seventh Wave’ reached gold status.

Crummer has taken on mentoring roles and as part of Māori Television’s programme ‘Songs from the Inside’ she mentored prisoners to write and perform songs.

Crummer is also involved with the New Zealand Music Commission’s Musicians Mentoring in Schools programme. In this role she has been a three-time mentor to young musicians in Gisborne, helping them prepare for the East Coast heats of the Smokefree Rockquest competition.

Ms Crummer received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Vodafone Pacific Music Awards in 2011.