Seatbelts could save 50 lives a year - AA

Drivers are being challenged to change one thing they do which will make them safer on the roads, as part of Road Safety Week.

The initiative, run by the Automobile Association (AA), is focused on the risk of distractions such as the use of cellphones while driving, and also the danger of not wearing a seat belt.

AA General Manager Motoring Affairs Mike Noon believes that 50 lives a year could be saved if everyone wore their seat belt.

Around 5% of people don't.

Last year, 100 of the 380 people who died on our roads weren't wearing theirs.