Scholarships encourage te reo Māori revitalisation

Applications have been called for the new Tohu Puiaki - Doctoral Completion Scholarships.

This scholarship will offer up to $20,000 each to six people completing doctorates either in English on Māori Language Revitalisation, or, who are writing their thesis in Te Reo Māori on any subject.

As well as these Tohu Puiaki - Doctoral Completion Scholarships, applications have also just been opened for a further six Kia Ita Masters Scholarships.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori and Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga have set up these scholarships to encourage research into te reo Māori and build further research capacity amongst our communities.

The ten Kia Ita scholarships awarded over the past 18 months have already demonstrated that they can successfully contribute to the potential of whānau, hapū, iwi and communities to develop and implement language plans to support revitalisation and produce research of significance for Aotearoa.

Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga Co-Director Associate Professor Tracey McIntosh says; “Through these Master’s and Doctoral scholarships both NPM and TTW are not only demonstrating their ongoing commitment to te reo Māori development and advancement, but also supporting research of the highest standard.”

Te Taura Whiri Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says; “The scholarship recipients’ hard work contributes to the government’s commitment, clearly articulated in the new Māori Language Act 2016, to work in partnership with iwi and Māori to continue actively to protect and promote this taonga, the Māori language, for future generations”.

To view details of the 2017 ‘Kia Ita’ and ‘Tohu Puiaki’ Scholarships and to submit your application please visit Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga’s website:

http://maramatanga.ac.nz/npm-grants