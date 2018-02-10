Samoa declares state of emergency

By Leah Te Whata

A fourty-eight hour state of emergency has been declared in Samoa as the worst of tropical Cyclone Gita passes. Although there have been no reports of casualties, the damage is extensive.

Flood waters rushed through the homes and streets of Samoa and gusts nearing 100 kilometers floored roofs, trees, and power lines.

The category two cyclone is expected to pass Niue and will make its way south of Tonga on Monday.

Cyclone Gita was high on the agenda during Deputy PM Winston Peters and Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs talks in Auckland today.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop says, "Both our nations have offered support and assistance and at this stage, we are monitoring the weather as it unfolds but we both stand ready to provide support should that be required."

According to Weather Watch New Zealand, the cyclone could come to New Zealand and may become a bigger storm than the recent ex-cyclone Fehi. However, MetService says a forecast can't be made until tomorrow.

More in National

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community