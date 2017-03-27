Salvation Army in need of more support ahead of Appeal week

The Salvation Army is expanding its search for collectors for its annual Red Shield Appeal week at the start of May.

The appeal raises funds to support The Salvation Army's frontline services tackling poverty in Aotearoa.

The Salvation Army is offering people the chance to enlist for an hour or more to support its fight to help vulnerable New Zealanders.

In past years, the Army has used volunteers from amongst its own staff and church members, along with clients who have volunteered to help. The invitation is also extended to the public.

Salvation Army Community Engagement manager Rhondda Middleton says they are extremely grateful for the dedicated support of people who gave their time to collect in the past.

"The hope is to increase the number of collectors and sites this year, allowing more people to donate and in turn allowing The Salvation Army to assist even more Kiwis living in poverty."

Volunteering as a collector was not just of benefit to the Army and its clients, there were upsides for the collector as well, Rhondda says.

‘You really get to feel like you’re part of something big and making a difference. And the number of compliments you get for The Salvation Army’s work during your time collecting is just amazing.’

Nationally, The Salvation Army assists over 120,000 people in need each year, including 60,000 families with children who are struggling to make ends meet. This support is wide-ranging and includes food and practical aid parcels, budgeting advice, social work, counselling, accommodation assistance and more.

Anyone interested can sign up to volunteer via the Salvation Army website.