Ruben Wiki to make comeback in NRL Nines

Vodafone Warriors legend Ruben Wiki will make a comeback more than eight years after retiring at the Downer NRL Auckland Nines at Eden Park on February 4 and 5.

Vodafone Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney is yet to name his 18-man squad for the fourth NRL Nines tournament but today confirmed his former Kiwi team-mate will fill one of the spots.

Wiki, who turns 44 this Saturday, will swap his regular role as the club’s NRL strength and conditioning coach to join players he trains.

He says, “It was a huge buzz when Mooks (Kearney) asked me. I might have dropped the hint in the past that I’d like to have a go, especially when guys like Brad Fittler and Steve Menzies were picked, but I didn’t think it would happen.

I’ve got some work to do getting ready for contact again but I’m looking forward to it. While I’m a bit nervous about it, the thought of pulling on a Vodafone Warriors jersey again is cool. I’m so honoured and excited.

I’ve never played on Eden Park either so now I have the chance to run out there in front of my family and thousands of fans. That’s unreal.”

Kearney, who played most of his 45 Tests for the Kiwis with Wiki, has no doubts the long-time hard man will be up for the challenge.

Kearney says, “Rubes didn’t need much convincing. Put it this way, we certainly didn’t have to ask him twice.

While Ruben finished playing quite a few years ago, he has always prided himself in staying in fantastic condition and he’s absolutely jumping out of his skin for this.

I can’t wait to see him back out on the field playing in front of a big crowd at Eden Park and I’m sure everyone else will feel the same.”

Wiki follows Fittler, Menzies, Braith Anasta and his former Canberra Raiders team-mates Ken Nagas and Jason Croker who have all previously made comebacks at the NRL Nines.

Like them, Wiki needs to fulfil some requirements to be re-registered by the NRL.

The ex-Kiwi captain (225 games for Canberra, 87 for the Vodafone Warriors) is also familiar with the nines concept, being a member of the New Zealand team which won the Super League World Nines in 1996 and 1997. Kearney was also in those sides.