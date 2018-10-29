Royals make children's day

Credit: Vision of Meghan Markle speech courtesy of Newshub.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have met with a group of young people this morning to learn about mental health projects in New Zealand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in the event at a cafe in Wellington during their second day in the country.

They've also flown to Nelson for a bush walk and barbecue at Abel Tasman's National Park, where they were greeted by Ngāti Rārua.

A highlight of their trip so far was yesterday when the Duchess was celebrated for her use of te reo Māori during her speech.