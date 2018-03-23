Royal wedding invites are on their way

The Royal invitations for the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle are "on the way".

The invitation process though follows many years of Royal tradition. They feature a three-feathered badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink.

It took Lottie Small two days to print all 600 invitations. The 24-year-old printed all of the invitations in a process known as die- stamping.

It was done on a machine from the 1930s, the machine is named "Maude".

Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black then burnished to bring out the shine and gilded around the edge.

Male dress options for the wedding include uniform, morning coat or lounge suit.

200 guests will be invited here after the wedding for a private reception at Frogmore House given by the Prince of Wales.