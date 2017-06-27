Rotorua Kōhanga Reo takes out PM's Excellence in Leading Award

Rotorua’s Te Kōhanga Reo ki Rotokawa took out the Excellence in Leading Award as a joint awards winner at the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards ceremony held tonight in Auckland.

The Judges noted that Te Kōhanga Reo ki Rotokawa recognised that whānau leadership is critical to empowering whānau in education so that outcomes for tamariki would improve.

In 2011, the kōhanga reo embarked on a journey to empower whānau, but realised that this would need the support of good leadership.

They cultivated intergenerational leadership based on the principles of traditional Māori society and supported by two generations of the same whānau, one associated with the kōhanga since it was established.

The goal was to see whānau remain in the kōhanga movement long after their children move to school, giving back by sharing their knowledge and expertise.



The focus on whānau engagement and empowerment has led to deeper participation and the emergence of new intergenerational leaders, as graduates of the kōhanga return with their own children, bringing and sharing new skills.

Te Kōhanga Reo ki Rotokawa is a joint winner for the Excellence in Leading along with Hawkes Bay’s William Colenso College.