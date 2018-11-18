Rock band Kiko turns ears to te reo

Māori psychedelic rock band Kiko is strengthening te reo Māori through music.

Funded by Te Māngai Pāho, they're set to release their debut EP next week which has been two years in the making.

Lead singer and guitarist Rewi McLay says, “In the real world in Auckland, there aren't many opportunities where I can speak te reo Māori like this with people and that's one of the reasons we established this band- so that the language doesn't become diminished.”

McLay hopes their music will also gain the attention of non-speakers of te reo Māori.

“Personally I like African music. I don't understand the meaning of the lyrics but the music touches your soul.”

And for the band members, being part of Kiko has sparked a new found passion for te reo and its value.

Lead guitarist and backing vocalist Lukas Wharekura says, "I had learnt Māori throughout school and stuff but it never had the importance for me that it has now."

Bass player Windon Bradfield says, "For me, playing in this band my long-term goal is to actually speak te reo Māori so just being surrounded by my brothers who can speak te reo- I'm just trying to pick up bits where I can and eventually I want to speak the language myself."

They're set to perform at Galatos in Auckland this coming Friday to release their EP which is titled ‘Ranginui Blues’.