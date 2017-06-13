Rising stars to herald Matariki 2017

As the Matariki constellation reappears in the winter sky, so will a host of talented performers appear across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Between 12 June and 2 July, Matariki on the Move will celebrate the tikanga of Māori New Year.



By sharing in korero, ngahau and waiata Aucklanders can experience Māori culture through the performing arts at these free events in their community.

Councillor Cathy Casey, Chair of the Community Development and Safety Committee says, “Matariki Festival is a wonderful chance for Aucklanders to understand the tikanga of Māori New Year. It is a time of reflection and acknowledging how past traditions shape our present and future.”

The award-winning Modern Māori Quartet is bringing a spectacular cabaret-style evening of waiata to local communities from Papakura to Pakiri.



Navigating by the stars and learning the significance of the Matariki constellation to Māori is the subject of korero, presented by Te Toki Voyaging Trust. The lectures in Glen Innes and Papakura include a Q & A with mātanga waka Hoturoa Kerr; visit the pop-up star dome or view a special screening of the award-winning documentary Te Mana o te Moana: The Pacific Voyagers.



Ngahau will showcase performing arts students from Te Wānanga o Aotearoa across south and east Auckland.



Auckland Council’s Arts and Culture Programmer Ataahua Papa is excited about the celebration of both traditional and contemporary Māori performing arts:

“The combination of past and present, of self-expression and whakapapa intertwines to create a unique Te Ao Māori (Māori world view) and sense of community that can be shared by all.”

See more at matarikifestival.org.nz