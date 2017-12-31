Rising smoke prices urge New Zealanders to stub out habit

By Leah Te Whata

New Zealanders are gearing up for a 10% tobacco tax increase, which comes into effect on New Years Day. National quit smoking service Quitline says they are expecting an influx of callers hoping to kick their smoking habit.

Te Kāea interviewed Aucklanders about the hike in prices.

"I can't afford it it's too expensive, it's $22 a packet of cigarettes at the moment, I smoke about 5 packets a week, that's nearly $160 a week."

A reformed smoker agrees with the new year price rises and says smoking should be banned altogether.

"The only way it's gonna work is if the government ban it, completely, no more sales."

Others say that a 10% tax increase should be matched by the government with an increase in funding towards smoke-free initiatives.

"I'd be interested to see as they increase the price of the cigarettes that we are seeing that money going towards smoke-free awareness and options for quitting smoking."

This year, the top five reasons people contacting Quitline wanting to quit smoking were physical health, family and themselves. With money and children also being motivations to give up.

The average packet of smokes will sit at around $30 with new prices coming in to effect tomorrow.

More in National

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community