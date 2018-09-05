Ria Hall and Rob Ruha join forces

Renowned Māori artist, Rob Ruha, and Ria Hall will be touring the country together for the first time with their show Behind the Lines.

Behind the Lines is a unique experience that will expose the audience to powerful messages of nationhood, cultural endurance, spirituality, and unity as the two artists merge the music from both of their latest albums, Rules of Engagement and Survivance.

Ruha says, “Both Ria and I come from strong haka backgrounds. We are also products of rich and diverse experiences in a contemporary Aotearoa. The show is a fusion of tradition and innovation – we will move you to dance, then to tears and then back again!”

Ruha and Hall have been nominated this year for multiple Waiata Maori Music Awards (Hall 3 nominations and Ruha 7 nominations!), and both artists are finalists in the prestigious 2018 APRA Maioha Awards (celebrating excellence in popular Maori composition) with music that features in their Behind The Lines tour.

Hall says, “We want people leaving the show feeling emancipated in every way – free from what they knew and emancipated sonically into new spheres of musical presentation.”

The Behind the Lines tour debuted on August 18 at the coronation celebrations of King Tūheitia and is set to commence on November 8 at Ratana Pā to coincide with the 100-year celebrations of the Ratana faith.

Full details and ticket links for the concert are available at www.jacman.co.nz