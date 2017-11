A new study title the 2017 Salford Lung Study has found a recently funded asthma medicine called Breo Ellipta is more than twice as effective as the usual medication is taken by Māori suffering from asthma.

The study found that more than 70% of those treated with the medicine achieved better results than those who continued with their usual medication.

Hospital admission rates for asthma in Aotearoa are twice as high for Māori and Pasifika children than European children.