Research aims to harness growing Māori economy

A new research project will look at how to harness the growing Māori economy to lift the well-being of Māori. The research will delve into how Māori leaders generate, embody and enact leadership in order to advance well-being.

The Māori economy spans several industries including forestry, farming and fisheries. The new research project will look at decision-making processes by Māori leadership.

The project has received nearly $500,000 over three years from Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga.

The research is being conducted by a research team including Chellie Spiller and Dr Ella Henry.

According to MBIE figures, the Māori economy is now worth close to $40bil and is growing faster than the national economy. Iwi-controlled post-settlement assets alone are now worth an estimated $6bil, with that figure predicted to double in a decade or so.

The researchers hope to produce toolkits and models to assist Māori organisations with decision-making processes.