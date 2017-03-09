Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 9 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

King Tuheitia is expected to announce his endorsement of Rahui Papa as the Māori Party candidate for Hauraki-Waikato.

The Māori King will through his weight behind the Te Ara Taura chairman at the poukai at Waikato’s Paraawera marae this afternoon.

Hato Hohepa Maori Catholic School in Waitaruke along with Te Tahawai Ohanga Reo have set up an ice skating arena in the Kaeo Memorial Hall this week in an effort to fundraise for extra curricular activities their budgets cannot meet.

And regions across the North Island are cleaning up after rains caused widespread damage and flooding. Heavy rains continue to fall in the Coromandel region.

