Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 9 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora-Kaire Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The Parihaka settlement ceremony takes place today in Taranaki. It will be a day of national and international significance. It's understood the settlement package includes a lump sum payment with interest to Parihaka, a relationship agreement with government agencies, a crown apology, and a legacy statement setting out the Parihaka story.

And Pita Paraone will inform Te Tii Marae they will no longer be hosting any official pōwhiri for Waitangi Day celebrations. Paraone, the Waitangi National Trust Board Chairman, says the official welcome ceremonies for dignitaries will now bypass Te Tii Marae and will instead be held on the Treaty Grounds at Te Whare Rūnanga. Read more here.

