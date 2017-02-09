Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 9 February

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Police are treating the fire that has extensively damaged the St John's Presbyterian Church in Rotorua as suspicious. The fire broke out yesterday just before 6pm. Today church members gathered near the area to mourn the loss of a local landmark that supported their community.

Te Reo Maori thrash metal Alien Weaponry have released their second single Raupatu. The song deals with land confiscation in the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Waikato in the 1800s.

And the 54th Halberg Awards are scheduled for this evening. A number of Māori athletes have been nominated for awards.

