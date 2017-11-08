Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 8 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

We have the latest from Day 3 of Te Mana Kuratahi, the 2017 Primary School's Kapa Haka Nationals in Gisborne.

Teina Pora will receive an extra $988,000 as an inflation adjustment to his compensation for wrongful conviction and imprisonment of 20 years.

And Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves tomorrow to travel to Vietnam to attend the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation conference. She'll then travel to the Philippines to attend the East-Asia Summit.

