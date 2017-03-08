Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 8 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Heavy rain has caused localised flooding and damage in the south eastern coast of Auckland and inland Papakura.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care in the Papakura, Beachlands, Maraetai Kawakawa Bay and surrounding areas. Read more here.

Substantial flooding has been reported in Whangamata, Hikuai, Tairua and Pauanui in the Thames Coromandel District. Read more here.

Waiheke Island is another area experiencing flooding as a result of extreme weather yesterday and overnight. Read more here.

