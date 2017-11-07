Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 7 November

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

We have the latest from Day 2 of Te Mana Kuratahi, the 2017 Primary School's Kapa Haka Nationals in Gisborne.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that paid parental leave will be extended to 26 weeks by July 2020.

And a ceremonial gifting has taken place between Māori and the Tongva first nations community of Los Angeles as part of the closing ceremony of the 14-day Tuku Iho - Living Legacy exhibition.

