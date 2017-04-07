Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 7 April

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Eru Paranihi take you through the top stories of the day.

The Rangitāiki River remains the main focus for Bay of Plenty Regional Council flood management teams today.

Most Eastern Bay rivers have returned to below warning levels and the Rangitāiki is receding, but floodwaters continue to come through the breach on College Road in Edgecumbe. Read more here.

And the New Zealand Māori women's hockey team has sailed into the finals undefeated after a sudden death knockout against Hawkes Bay at the Festival of Hockey in Napier.

