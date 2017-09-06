Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 6 September

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Māori Television's Election Aotearoa debates focused on Te Tai Tonga and Māori canndidates on the general roll last night. We bring you the latest on this discussion of housing, drug abuse and mental health.

Ngā Toenga o ngā Tamariki a Iharaira, Uri o Maungapōhatu Trustees and Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell will meet today, ahead of the signing of an agreement to progress a statutory pardon for Ngāi Tūhoe prophet, Rua Kēnana.

And A short teaser of the Disney film Moana, which is to be relaunched in Te Reo Māori, has been released online.

