Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 6 October

By Online News - Rereātea, Te Rina Kowhai, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Police are investigating the shooting of three men between the ages of 14 and 21 in Ōtara last night.

And some of Māoridom's up-and-coming musicians have been named as finalists for this year's prestigious Vodafone NZ Music Awards. 

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

