Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 6 November

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Te Rina Kowhai

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Competitors have been welcomed onto Houhoupiko in Gisborne for Day 1 of Te Mana Kuratahi, the Primary Schools Kapa Haka Nationals.

Te Whakatōhea descendants will have their claims heard in Awakeri today after an urgent hearing was granted by the Waitangi Tribunal in August.

And Te Puea Memorial Mārae chairman Hurimoana Dennis will stand in the Auckland High Court today.  He is facing kidnapping charges.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

