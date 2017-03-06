Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 6 March 2017

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Aroha Mane take you through the top stories of the day.

During the weekend Prime Minister Bill English Māori announced a reset to superannuation. Reports are suggesting changes could include a raise in the retirement age from 65 to 67 years old. Māori party co-leader Marama Fox is opposing the idea for Māori and Pacific as they have a lower life expectancy.

And the idea of lowering the voting age to 16-years-old has been raised by the NZ Children’s commissioner. Critics say giving 16-years the vote is moving them into adulthood too soon. Others are embracing the idea saying youth should have a voice.

