Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 6 March 2017

By Aroha Mane , Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne, Leo Horgan, Online News Team

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.  

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Aroha Mane take you through the top stories of the day.

During the weekend Prime Minister Bill English Māori announced a reset to superannuation.  Reports are suggesting changes could include a raise in the retirement age from 65 to 67 years old.  Māori party co-leader Marama Fox is opposing the idea for Māori and Pacific as they have a lower life expectancy.  

And the idea of lowering the voting age to 16-years-old has been raised by the NZ Children’s commissioner.  Critics say giving 16-years the vote is moving them into adulthood too soon.  Others are embracing the idea saying youth should have a voice.

