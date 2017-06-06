Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 6 June 2017

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

On Tuesday, June 6, Variety – the Children’s Charity launches its annual Winter Appeal to raise emergency funds to support disadvantaged Kiwi kids.

“The cold months are the hardest time of the year for these children, so we’re asking our supporters to help us meet the flood of urgent requests for assistance we receive every winter from desperate families all around New Zealand,” said Lorraine Taylor, Variety CEO.

And seismic testing, oil drilling and indigenous rights are at the forefront of the agenda for Māori as they head to New York today for the United Nations Ocean Conference.

Indigenous oil opposition group Te Ikaroa will be sending a delegation including academics, environmentalists, activists, and traditional ocean voyagers.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.