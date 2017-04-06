Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 6 April

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Two thousand residents in the small riverside town of Edgecumbe in the Eastern Bay of Plenty are being evacuated. The Whakatāne District Council says there is the threat that the Rangitaiki River will breach its bank. Read more here.

Residents in several Eastern Bay of Plenty towns, including Edgecumbe, Whakatane and Ruatoki are being advised to conserve water and avoid flushing toilets after being battered by the tail end of Cyclone Debbie. Read more here.

