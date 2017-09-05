Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 5 September

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Change for our Children Limited is mounting a nation-wide response to the catastrophe in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey. They are aiming to supply a minimum of 1000 Pēpi-Pod sleep spaces to ensure a safe place to sleep for a baby.

A new approach to engaging Māori communities with conservation and digital technologies has been launched as a collaboration between Tuia Innovation, KotahiNet and Touch Media.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television