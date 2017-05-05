Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 5 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.
Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.
Te Kāea reporter Heta Gardiner interviews Hekia Parata about her legacy today.
Moana Maniapoto has announced a special performance for the residents of flood-hit Edgecumbe this weekend.
And Bruno Mars tickets go onsale today. The US pop superstar will be performing at Spark Arena on the 27th-28th of February 2018.
