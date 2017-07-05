Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 5 July

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Emirates Team ew Zealand have arrived back in Aotearoa ahead of their homecoming parade tomorrow. The parade is due to begin at 12.30pm on Queen Street and finish at the Viaduct Harbour. The team will then take to the water, and sail around the Viaduct Basin, North Wharf, Hobson Wharf, Princes Wharf and Queens Wharf where the Cloud is situated.

And new research suggests that Māori and Pacific students who graduate from university could not only change their lives but also have a positive impact on their families, communities and society in general. Read more here.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.