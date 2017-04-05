Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 5 April

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The tail end of Cyclone Debbie is wreaking havoc across the North Island today. Hundreds of people in Whanganui and Rangitikei have been evacuated as heavy rain causes widespread flooding in the districts. A state of emergency was declared late last night. Read more here.

The world's first smartphone with a Te Reo Māori language Operating System has been unveiled. The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus are electronic company Huawei's latest P Series flagship smartphone and offer Te Reo Māori as a standardised language option.

Tune into Māori Television at 5:30 for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.