Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 4 September

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

New Zealand First, the Māori Party, United Future and the New Zealand Outdoors Party have backed a call for an inquiry into New Zealand fisheries management practice.

The Property Institute of New Zealand and First National Real Estate/ have taken aim at Labour's proposal to improve the rights of tenants in rental properties

For these stories and more follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.