Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 4 July

An 'unrelenting Mumps outbreak' in Auckland has triggered calls from health authorities to parents to ensure their children are immunised. The number of reported cases this year alone stands at more than 140, four times the number of cases last year, with the Pasifika community being most hard hit.

And Te Toa Matataki is a new youth community house near Rototrua which has opened its doors. The initiative is a partnership between the Tuakiri Charitable Trust and the Ministry for Vulnerable Children, Oranga Tamariki.

