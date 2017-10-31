Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 31 October

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Two ceremonies next week will mark the official opening of the 52nd Parliament of New Zealand.

A company in Waikato has been convicted and fined more than 60 thousand dollars for illegally discharging chicken manure, wastewater and sediment into a stream that links to the Waikato River.

And Taika Waititi's Marvel film Thor: Ragnarok has profited more than $2.2 million since hitting New Zealand screens just last week.

