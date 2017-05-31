Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 31 May 2017

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Smokefree by 2020 - that's the huge goal New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) announced today.

To help achieve their 2020 smokefree goal, the NZDF is planning several initiatives, including banning the sale of cigarettes on camps and bases, and making NZDF housing smokefree.

The NZDF will also evolve camps and bases into smokefree environments, and continue to promote and support smoking cessation and the benefits of a smokefree NZDF.

Bay of Plenty Field Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Lew Warner has confirmed a second man has been arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder, in relation to the death of Don Henry Turei Junior.

Police have been conducting a homicide investigation after Mr Turei was killed in a crash on State Highway 35, opposite the Raukōkore Marae, near Te Kaha, on November 26, 2016.

Today the 32-year-old man was arrested in Rotorua and charged, he will be appearing in Rotorua District Court today.

This follows the arrest of a 33-year-old Te Kaha man in Wairoa on May 17, 2017.