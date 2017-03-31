Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 31 March 2017

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

- Whānau with children suffering from the effects of synthetic drugs are reaching out to rehabilitation centres but are being told there's a long waiting list. Te Kāea reporter Mania Clarke asks Health Minister Jonathan Coleman what can be done to remedy this.

- The Children’s Commissioner says there will never be a better chance in our lifetimes to improve the lives of the children and young people who need it most than with the launch of the new Oranga Tamariki.