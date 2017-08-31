Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 31 August

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Parents of children who died by suicide are taking hundreds of empty shoes to parliament to symbolise every person who died from suicide in the last year.

A former member of the Gloriavale religious community says she is looking forward to learning more about her whakapapa.

Lilia Tarawa spent 18 years in the Gloriavale community before leaving and writing a book about her experiences titled "Daughter of Gloriavale - My life in a religious Cult."

And Adrienne Whitewood of Rongowhakaata is showcasing her latest collection at NZ Fashion Week 2017. Inspired by Māori art and culture, Whitewood takes traditional concepts and invents unique silhouettes exploring fabric manipulation and technology.

