Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 30 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The young man who posted a video of his synthetic drug induced sister to Facebook says she is grateful he threw her a lifeline.

Tuakeu Grover posted the video last week which shows his 22-year-old sister and her boyfriend under the influence of the synthetic drug known as ‘Bath Salts’. Read more here.

A second resource in a series about takatāpui well-being has been created by Tīwhanawhana Trust Chair and takatāpui activist Dr Elizabeth Kerekere in collaboration with RainbowYOUTH.

Growing up Takatāpui: Whānau Journeys is part of the resource, Takatāpui: Part of the Whānau which is formed by interviews with seven takatāpui rangatahi and their whānau about the importance of whānau support. Read more here.

