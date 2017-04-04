Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 3 April

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Whangarei Police have arrested three people in relation to the murder of 37-year-old John Henry Harris in October 2016. Harris, also known as John Boy, died after being dropped off at the Whangarei St John Ambulance Station on the morning of October 18 after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Read more here.

After eight days of work by more than 100 people, State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura between Peketa and Goose Bay reopens Tuesday at 7 am. The road will close again Tuesday night at 6 pm, however people with urgent travel needs will be escorted through until 8 pm Tuesday only. Read more here.

And Uri of Te Ikaroa aboard Te Matau-a-Māui have returned safely to the shores of Ahuriri this morning after spending three days in the tribals waters of Ngāti Kahungunu confronting the Amazon Warrior, the worlds largest seismic testing vessel. Read more here.

