Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 3 April

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The Kiingitanga and Kiingi Tuheitia are mourning the loss of his older sister Kiritokia ete Tomairangi Adrianne Gail Paki who passed away peacefully this morning. Read more here.

Watercare's Mark Bourne announced an end to Auckland's water crisis at a press conference held at 10am today. The Save 20 campaign has now officially ended as Auckland can now meet its water demands.

And the Ngāti Kahungunu owned waka hourua, Te Matau a Māui, has left the shores of Napier to confront the world's largest seismic survey ship, the Amazon Warrior, and is expected to intercept the vessel today. Read more here.

Tune into Māori Television at 5:30 for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.