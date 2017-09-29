Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 29 September

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy is continuing to push Government for a national apology and public inquiry into the abuse of children in state care.

Thrash-metal band Alien Weaponry took out the Maioha Māori songwriting award at last night's Silver Scrolls in Dunedin.

And the rereātea team says ka kite to our presenter Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne!

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.